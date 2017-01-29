Atlanta Braves player, family involved in crash with stolen police cruiser

The Atlanta Braves has confirmed that one of their players and his family were involved in a fiery crash in West Miami-Dade Florida.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the health and well-being of Sean Rodriguez and his family as they recover from a car accident in Miami. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) January 30, 2017

Sean Rodriguez, his wife Giselle and their two young children were hit by the driver of a stolen Miami-Dade police cruiser Saturday evening.

Team officials say Rodriguez was not hurt but his wife and children were taken to area hospitals. Giselle is listed in fair condition at Kendall Regional Medical Center and the children remain at Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

Police say the man that stole the police cruiser did not survive the crash.

The Atlanta Braves released the following statement:

We are aware that Braves player Sean Rodriguez and his family were involved in a very serious car accident Saturday night in Miami, Fla. At this time our thoughts and prayers are with the health and well-being of Sean’s family as they look to recover.

Rodriguez signed with the Braves in November 2016.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.