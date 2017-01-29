Officer hits 2 pedestrians walking on sidewalk in Gwinnett County

Two pedestrians were transported to the hospital after being hit by a police officer in Gwinnett County.

According to police, the officer was traveling westbound on Singleton Road near Stonewood Drive en route to a different pedestrian accident in the area. As he was traveling on Singleton Road, he left the roadway, traveled onto the curb, and struck two pedestrians on the sidewalk.

One of the pedestrians was transported to Gwinnett Medical Center in Lawrenceville with serious, life-threatening injuries. The other pedestrian’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The incident is still under investigation at this time.

The names and ages of the two pedestrians are being withheld until notification can be made.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.