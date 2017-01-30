Gwinnett County officer involved in pedestrian accident fired

Gwinnett County Police were investigating on Monday after they said an officer's cruiser left the road and struck two pedestrians walking. (SOURCE: WGCL)

The Gwinnett County officer that was involved in a wreck that injured two teen pedestrians has been fired.

According to police, Officer Scott York was en route to a pedestrian accident when he left the roadway and struck two teens walking on the sidewalk.

One of the two teens, Jose Coreas-Mejia, 16, is in serious condition in a Gwinnett County Hospital. His cousin, Joel Melendez-Coreas, 18, was discharged after being treated for his injuries. Officer York received minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

York was put on on paid administrative leave before being terminated.

"Our hearts go out to the family of the victims," police said in an emailed press release. "As officers, we routinely investigate incidents involving others. It’s never easy investigating an incident involving one of our own."

Police said the officer was going east on Singleton Rd. near Stonewood Dr. with his blue lights and siren activated just before 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The officer said he tried to pass another vehicle in the center turn lane when that vehicle tried to merge in front of him. The officer tried to avoid an accident but lost control of his vehicle. He spun out and crossed both lanes on the other side of the road before striking the two teenagers.

The vehicle went on to strike two parked vehicles and a nearby home before it came to a stop.

Police said how and why their officer left the road is still under investigation by their Accident Investigation Unit.

