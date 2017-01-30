Braves Tomahawk team, Heavy hitters holding auditions in Cobb County

The Atlanta Braves said they'll host auditions for the 2017 Tomahawk Team and Heavy Hitters starting Monday.

The Tomahawk Team auditions start Monday at 5:30 then continue on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the Cobb Chamber of Commerce. They'll be followed by the Heavy Hitters on Thursday Feb. 2 through Friday Feb. 3.

Callbacks for both teams will take place Saturday, February 4.

"Members of the 2017 Tomahawk Team and Heavy Hitters will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play a part in the opening of SunTrust Park and to perform throughout the historic inaugural season," the team said in a press release.

Both teams perform at all home games and at events in the community during non-game days.

To reserve an audition spot, participants must register in advance:

The Heavy Hitters are the most electrifying, exciting drumline in the southeast. Interested individuals should have the ability to engage fans, work within a family environment and perform in front of large crowds. The Tomahawk Team are high-energy, spirited individuals, with the ability to engage fans, work within a family environment and perform in front of large crowds.

