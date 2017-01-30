Fatal wrong-way crash shuts down I-85 SB

A fatal crash on Interstate 85 early Monday morning left all lanes closed, the Georgia Department of Transportation said.

The wreck took place sometime before 5 a.m. on Monday and all lanes of the highway were closed. Officials left the HOV lane open to allow some traffic to get through.

Details were scarce, but officials said at least one person died in the accident when a wrong-way driver struck another vehicle.

CBS46 is checking for new information and will keep you updated as we learn more about the wreck.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.