Delta to allow refunds, rescheduling of flights after grounding

Investigators have released a sketch of one of the suspects involved in the attempted robbery of an off duty Georgia State University officer.More >
The stench in the air lingers from 7th Street to Charles Allen Drive in midtown.More >
Police were called to a parking lot in the area of Piedmont Avenue and Auburn Avenue after being notified a baby was left in a car.More >
Atlanta's Uber and Lyft drivers are claiming abuse by the Atlanta Police Department. They have video showing a police confrontation with an Uber driver all because of a decal in the wrong place.More >
Fulton County Police are on the scene of a home invasion in Fairburn.More >
