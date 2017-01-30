Delta to allow refunds, rescheduling of flights after grounding

A Delta passenger sits on the floor while waiting in line at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after Delta Air Lines grounded all domestic flights due to automation issues, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines said operations were returning to normal on Monday after it grounded domestic flights because of "automation issues."

Flights were departing and a ground stop was lifted after a systems outage Sunday night led to departure delays and cancellations. Delta says about 150 flights have been canceled, with more expected.

Delta says a waiver has been issued for all Delta flights scheduled on Jan. 29 and 30, for rebooking by Feb. 3.

In a statement posted on the Atlanta-based airline's website at 11:45 p.m., CEO Ed Bastian apologized to customers who were impacted by this "frustrating situation."

Bastian says this type of disruption "is not acceptable to the Delta family who prides itself on reliability and customer service."

Delta flights are departing and a ground stop has been lifted as IT systems begin to return to normal after a systems outage. — Delta (@Delta) January 30, 2017

Delta apologizes to customers for the inconvenience and will provide updates as they become available on https://t.co/QS4ugj8hOa. — Delta (@Delta) January 30, 2017

Those who wish to cancel their trips as a result of a flight cancellation or significant delay — of 90 minutes or more, Delta said — you are entitled to a refund for the unused portion of your ticket.

Outage latest in IT issues for airline

In August, Delta suffered a computer breakdown after a power outage in its operations center. The airline canceled more than 2,000 flights over three days.

That outage impacted Delta computer systems and operations around the world. Delta announced it canceled more than 740 flights because of the power outage.

An update from the airline said, "Following the power loss, some critical systems and network equipment didn’t switch over to Delta’s backup systems. Delta’s investigation into the causes is ongoing."

Trump calls out Delta in discussing travel ban

Monday, after institution of a 90-day restriction on people entering the country from mainly Muslim countries, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to defend his ban, saying more delays at the airport were caused by Delta's outage.

Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage,..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer. Secretary Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country. This was a big part of my campaign. Study the world! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

