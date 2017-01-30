Man killed outside apartment complex; 2 teens arrested

Two teenagers are in custody after a 19-year-old man was fatally shot outside an Atlanta-area apartment complex over the weekend.

Gwinnett County police spokesman Cpl. Benjamin Finney tells news outlets that 18-year-old Christopher Tavarez, of Duluth, and 18-year-old Bailey Foney-Ray have been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and conspiracy in the death of 19-year-old J'Kobe Wilkerson and the injury of a second man.

Authorities who were responding to the gunshots Saturday evening found Wilkerson dead outside the apartments in Duluth.

The unidentified injured man was taken to a hospital. His condition was not released.

Police are trying to determine what prompted the shooting.

It is unclear whether either of the suspects has an attorney.

