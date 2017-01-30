Millsap, Hawks outlast Anthony, Knicks 142-139 in 4 OTs

Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap, front, reaches back for a loose ball as Denver Nuggets forward Darrell Arthur defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, in Denver. The Hawks won 109-108. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Paul Millsap had a season-high 37 points, including the go-ahead layup with 27 seconds remaining in the fourth overtime, and the Atlanta Hawks overcame Carmelo Anthony's season-high 45 points to outlast the short-handed New York Knicks 142-139 on Sunday.

The Knicks' first four-overtime game in 66 years lasted almost four hours. Millsap logged 60 minutes. Five players, including Anthony and Atlanta's Dwight Howard, fouled out.

Anthony scored the tying baskets at the end of regulation and the first overtime period, before fouling out with 12.9 seconds remaining in the second overtime. Courtney Lee sank a 26-foot tying 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds remaining in the second OT and sank the tying free throws late in the third extra period.

It was the Knicks' first four-overtime game since Jan. 23, 1951, when they lost at Rochester. Atlanta's last four-overtime game was a win over Utah on March 25, 2012.

