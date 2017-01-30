Family: Atlanta police sought to vilify man shot to death by officer

The family of a man who was shot and killed by an Atlanta Police detective who was wearing plain clothes said in releasing details about the man, police tried to attack his character.

Deaundre Phillips, 24, was shot to death when police said he tried to flee after two officers approached his car on January 26. They questioned police allegations against Phillips after the shooting — that he had "a lengthy criminal history, as well as a gang affiliation with the Rolling 60s Crips" — and their motive for releasing them.

After the shooting last week, police also said Phillips had an active warrant out for his arrest from Fulton County.

"They need you to not like him," the family's attorney, L. Christ Stewart, said.

Phillips' grandmother and uncle also spoke, flanked by his 5-year-old daughter, his girlfriend of 10 years and other members of his family. They called for the media to dig deeper on the story and asked city officials to release tape of the incident.

CBS46 has inquired, and police said the officers were not wearing body-worn cameras because they were in plain clothes. CBS46 has requested surveillance video.

"Release the tape in this one," said Stewart. "If everything happened as you say it did, a police officer hanging out of a car getting dragged and had to shoot, the family may accept that.”

"For a reason we can’t put our finger on, it just doesn’t add up, none of this makes any sense," he added.

Phillips' grandmother, Deborah Hall, said, "This is something I’m not going to tolerate and I will not stand for it until we get to the bottom of actually what happened to him."

Atlanta Police told CBS46 they stand by their statement.

Stewart called for Atlanta Police to issue an apology and for Mayor Kasim Reed and Police Chief Erika Shields to address the family.

Shooting led to tense demonstrations at scene

According to Atlanta Police, the two detectives arrived at the Fulton County Public Safety annex and smelled an odor of marijuana. And on approaching his car, they initiated a conversation with Phillips. He got out the car, then lunged back in and tried to flee the scene. But one detective was entering the passenger side.

"He had the officer halfway inside the vehicle while he was attempting to flee," GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles said. "During that encounter the officer did fire his weapon striking the individual and he was pronounced dead at the scene."

Investigators found a gun in the car.

Demonstrators gathered Friday near the scene where he was shot to death.

