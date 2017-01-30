Elberton woman dies in single-vehicle crash

Police are investigating what caused an Elberton woman to lose control of her vehicle and strike a tree.

Police said Sharde Smith was driving her 1997 Honda Accord on Friday, January 27, on Hull Rd. when she left the westbound lanes and crossed over the median and both eastbound lanes.

The vehicle then vaulted the embankment along GA-72, and struck a tree where it came to rest. Smith was the only person in the vehicle, and was not wearing a seatbelt.

Smith was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to the coroner, no autopsy will be done. Blood was drawn for analysis by the GBI forensics lab.

"At this time, we are not certain of how or why Ms. Smith lost control of her vehicle," police said.

