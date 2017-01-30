Child, 7, left in vehicle after police chase, crash

Police are searching for a driver who fled a pursuit and left a 7-year-old in the backseat.

The child was only located after the driver crashed the vehicle at a gas station near the Gresham Rd. exit around 7:20 a.m. Monday morning. The child was transported to the hospital.

Police said they're looking for the driver of the 2011 Audi that was traveling on I-20 EB near Moreland Ave. The trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop and the driver tried to speed away at a high rate of speed.

The officer said the vehicle made an abrupt lane change onto the Gresham Rd. exit, outmaneuvering the officer who saw smoke from the highway. He backed his vehicle up on the interstate to the exit where he found the vehicle crashed and the child in the car. The driver had fled on foot.

The crash remains under investigation.

