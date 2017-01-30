George HW Bush is released from Houston hospital

Friday, August 4 2017 11:23 PM EDT2017-08-05 03:23:36 GMT
Marijuana friends and foes have been preparing for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to fire at pot with both barrels blazing. But documents obtained by AP show a Justice Department task force searching for the best strategy gives Sessions no new ammunition.More >
Friday, August 4 2017 11:12 PM EDT2017-08-05 03:12:33 GMT
Desert communities in Arizona and California were cleaning up Friday after summer storms unleashed muddy torrents into roadways and toppled huge trees into homes and vehicles.More >
HOUSTON (AP) - Former President George H.W. Bush has been released from a Houston hospital where he received treatment for pneumonia for more than two weeks.
Bush spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement Monday that the 92-year-old Bush is thankful for the prayers and kind messages he's received during his stay at Houston Methodist Hospital and for the "world-class care" from doctors and nurses.
Bush was experiencing breathing difficulties when he was admitted Jan. 14. During his treatment, which included a stay in intensive care, doctors inserted a breathing tube and connected him to a ventilator.
The nation's 41st president was joined at the hospital by his 91-year-old wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, who spent five days there for treatment of bronchitis until her release a week ago.
