Georgia trooper terminated after DUI arrest in Atlanta

A Georgia State Patrol trooper has been terminated from his job following an arrest for DUI.

Trooper Deionte McAllister was pulled over by another trooper on Peachtree Road and E. Shadowlawn Avenue in Atlanta just before 3 a.m. on Jan. 28, according to a news release from the department.

In a police report, McAllister is described as driving recklessly in a maroon Ford Crown Victoria.

The arresting trooper said in the report that while explaining to McAllister why he was pulled over, McAllister allegedly had a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath, had bloodshot and watery eyes and had slow speech, according to the report.

McAllister told the arresting trooper that while out, he had three Guinness beers between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m., according to the report.

After field sobriety evaluations, McAllister was arrested for DUI.

After being taken to jail, the arresting trooper says McAllister's lowest sample on a breathalyzer was 0.125 grams.

McAllister was terminated from the department as of close of business on Monday, according to the news release.

