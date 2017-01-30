Georgia trooper terminated after DUI arrest in Atlanta

Police say a man managed to steal multiple cars, including a patrol car while handcuffed, before he ultimately crashed in Gwinnett County Thursday.More >
Investigators have released a sketch of one of the suspects involved in the attempted robbery of an off duty Georgia State University officer.More >
Officials say Jerry Lee Scott, 57, pleaded guilty to serious injury by vehicle and three counts of endangering a child while driving under the influence.More >
Michael Henderson, a former wide receiver at the University of Georgia, faces sexual assault and child molestation charges.More >
The MARTA Police Department says they arrested 538 people for fare evasion during a six-week effort.More >
Actor Joel Rush, who stars in the Tyler Perry drama “If Loving You is Wrong” is changing the lives of students at Bright Futures Atlanta.More >
The stench in the air lingers from 7th Street to Charles Allen Drive in midtown.More >
Police were called to a parking lot in the area of Piedmont Avenue and Auburn Avenue after being notified a baby was left in a car.More >
The man who last saw a missing Cobb County veteran alive is being charged with concealing a death, according to a source.More >
His name is still on the wall at Roswell city hall, even though a Fulton County judge ordered Mayor Jere Wood to leave office immediately because he was elected too many times.More >
Tiny houses are becoming a more popular choice among people looking for a home they can afford.More >
The three year mystery in the search for a missing veteran may be solved Thursday, revealing whether human remains found buried behind a Cobb County home are those of Chase Massner.More >
