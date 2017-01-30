House catches fire in Stone Mountain - CBS46 News

House catches fire in Stone Mountain

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA (CBS46) -

A house caught fire in Stone Mountain on Monday afternoon.

The fire was at a home in the 500 block of Michele Court.

Chopper46 was over the scene of the fire and showed the home and nearby woods in flames.

Officials say they are not currently aware of any injuries.

