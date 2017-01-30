Midtown Atlanta street keeps washing away

Better Call Harry's aim is to get results for you. That can mean going back to check on stories to be sure they are fully resolved.

One year ago, Harry reported on an unpaved street with trenches in Midtown Atlanta.

He got the city to dump gravel on the street, but when it rains, the gravel washes away.

Harry went back out to the street and got word of a permanent fix.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.