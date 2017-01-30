41 tornadoes in 2 days sets new record in Georgia

The man who last saw a missing Cobb County veteran alive is being charged with concealing a death, according to a source.More >
The man who last saw a missing Cobb County veteran alive is being charged with concealing a death, according to a source.More >
His name is still on the wall at Roswell city hall, even though a Fulton County judge ordered Mayor Jere Wood to leave office immediately because he was elected too many times.More >
His name is still on the wall at Roswell city hall, even though a Fulton County judge ordered Mayor Jere Wood to leave office immediately because he was elected too many times.More >
Tiny houses are becoming a more popular choice among people looking for a home they can afford.More >
Tiny houses are becoming a more popular choice among people looking for a home they can afford.More >
Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside her town home in Decatur.More >
Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside her town home in Decatur.More >
The three year mystery in the search for a missing veteran may be solved Thursday, revealing whether human remains found buried behind a Cobb County home are those of Chase Massner.More >
The three year mystery in the search for a missing veteran may be solved Thursday, revealing whether human remains found buried behind a Cobb County home are those of Chase Massner.More >