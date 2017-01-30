41 tornadoes in 2 days sets new record in Georgia

A severe weather outbreak from Jan. 21-22 produced 41 tornadoes in Georgia, which is the most number of tornadoes in the state on record for a single day or two day period, according to Steven Nelson at the National Weather Service.

It took more than a week for meteorologists from a variety of National Weather Service offices to conduct surveys of storm damage to determine the final number of twisters.

Single-day record

A total of 27 tornadoes touched down in Georgia on Jan. 21 alone, which is the most number of tornadoes in a single day on record in the state. The previous single-day record for the most number of tornadoes in all of Georgia was 20 from April 10, 2009.

Two-day record

The 41 total tornadoes from Jan 21-22 was the most number of tornadoes in two days on record in the state. The previous two-day record for the entire state of Georgia was 25 from Sept 15-16, 2014 during Hurricane Ivan.

Why so strong?

The tornadoes developed ahead of a power upper-level storm system that moved through the southeast U.S. Often times, the center of these storms are further north -- such as in the Midwest U.S. -- however this particular setup had the center of the storm closer to Georgia, which brought with it a ton of upper-level wind energy that supports strong thunderstorm winds and tornadoes.

(WATCH: A second severe weather season?)

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.