Child thrown from car after Dekalb County crash

A seven-year-old girl miraculously survived a horrifying Dekalb County car crash. It happened Monday morning near I-20 and Gresham Road at a Texaco gas station.

CBS46 has learned that the man behind the wheel was the boyfriend of the child's mother. He left her at the scene badly injured. Police are still looking for him.

Troopers said the suspect sped off after getting pulled over near I-20 and Moreland Avenue. They said the suspect initially slowed down before taking off. Troopers lost the suspect when he abruptly got off at the Gresham Road exit. That's where the crash happened.

"I thank God her brain, everything is fine," said the girl's grandmother, LaChaunda Largie. "She just has a fractured lung but she’s okay."

The suspect took off by foot.

Grandma said seven-year-old Serenity is making progress.

"I thank God. It could have been worse," she said.

She said the family has not seen the suspect.

