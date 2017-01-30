Tenants at rundown apartments receive eviction notices

A CBS46 investigation uncovered new issues at a rundown metro Atlanta apartment complex.

Alicia Robinson cares for her 10-year-old son who has encountered health issues while living at the Walden Pond Apartments in Decatur.

Robinson said the problem stems from a gas furnace which blows cold air out of some of the vents, forcing her to turn the thermostat above 80 degrees to keep her apartment comfortable.

Meanwhile, it’s costing her hundreds of dollars for heat.

“You know I’ve got kids, why do we have to live like this?” Robinson said.

Her landlord is Steve Astrin, a man responsible for many run down apartments at the complex. Robinson has also complained to him about the bullet holes in her window, as well as water leaking from her sink.

“My son’s sick with bloody noses and all that, and I asked him, 'Do you live like this? If you live like this then okay I might accept it, but I know you don’t live like this,'” Robinson said.

Robinson complained to code enforcement and then received a notice of eviction for not paying late fees over $100.

“At the end of the day if I’m going to be penalized for not paying him because of how we’re living, he should be penalized too,” Robinson said.

Robinson is not alone.

Howanda Calloway’s back door recently collapsed and she said her landlord, Lloyd Cutter, hasn’t made adequate repairs. And after speaking out publicly, she too received a notice of eviction for back rent.

Both families are calling on code enforcement to step in.

“So I just need help and I need help now for my kids, my son,” Robinson said.

DeKalb County spokesperson Andrew Cauthen released the following statement.

“DeKalb's law department is in the process of developing a strategy to address the concerns at Walden Pond.”

