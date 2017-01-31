Woman says she was sexually attacked while handcuffed in police cruiser with man

A woman claims Atlanta police officers put her in a position to be sexually attacked while she was in their custody.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said the officers left her handcuffed in the back of a police car alongside a man who had also been arrested. She said the man tried to sexually assault her.

The woman said she was arrested near the Fox Theatre in Downtown Atlanta Friday night, before Vincent Jones was arrested and handcuffed in the same cruiser with her.

When the arresting officers left the two of them in the back seat of the car to go and break up a fight nearby, she says she felt his hand on her.

"I was faced toward my window he was faced towards his window we were both handcuffed with our hands facing the center of the backseat. I felt his hands tingle up against mine, so I scooted closer to my window," the woman said. "Then I began to feel his hands on my buttocks and I scooted closer towards the window then I felt his hands going down my pants"

She said the attack went on for 10 to 15 minutes.



Police charged Jones with sexual battery. We wanted to know how a woman could end up handcuffed in the same car with a man, and whether that was police protocol.

APD tells us no, it's not.

They said in a statement, "Policy is not to transport males and females together unless they are accomplices or companions. In this situation, they were sitting in the vehicle waiting on the transport wagon to pick them up."

They're now looking into whether their policy was violated. The woman said she is exploring her legal options.

