Bridget Shiel's boyfriend reveals new details in television interview

The man who was the last person to see Bridget Shiel alive is also her boyfriend, and says he's the prime suspect in the investigation.

Tuesday marks eight months to the day since 19-year-old Bridget Shiel's was found shot to death, naked in Oakland City Park in Atlanta. An interview with her boyfriend has emerged with surprising details.

"I actually wish I was there," Kevin Anthony Kinnie said in a TV interview. "Yeah, I wish I was there man. Like I would have took them bullets for her.

Kinnie is moved to tears during the interview about the death of Shiel and the ensuing investigation in which police have yet to make an arrest. He calls the situation dramatic and said during the interview that he doesn't have any information that isn't already known.

For months, CBS46's Karyn Greer has broken exclusive details of the story of Shiel's death, including the fact that police have discovered DNA evidence they believe belongs to the killer, but have not been able to connect that DNA with a suspect.

In the interview with Crime Watch Daily, Kinnie says that at one time, he was told by police that he was the prime suspect in the case.

"They said I was the number one suspect," he said. "They said everybody thought I did it."

During Perhaps one of the most surprising moments during the interview, Kinnie denies knowing Bridget had called 911 saying he had hit her.

An incident report filed in the case says Shiel's boyfriend had struck her after in the mouth with an open hand and told her to leave their shared home. During the 911 call, she said she wanted a restraining order against her boyfriend.

Even shown the report and transcript of the 911 call, Kinnie denied knowing she'd made the call.

Woman shot in back, found dead in park

Shiel was found dead in Oakland City Park on May 31. Police said she was shot several times in the back, legs, and buttocks. Initially police believed she was left at the park, but the new evidence disputes that.

Shiel's car was found days later in Stone Mountain, about 20 miles away from where she was killed.

