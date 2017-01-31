Bridget Shiel's boyfriend reveals new details in television interview

A man has been arrested after he allegedly opened fire at an East Point bar before crashing his vehicle while speeding off early Wednesday morning.More >
A man has been arrested after he allegedly opened fire at an East Point bar before crashing his vehicle while speeding off early Wednesday morning.More >
Police say a man was shot and killed by an officer after he first opened fire on authorities.More >
Police say a man was shot and killed by an officer after he first opened fire on authorities.More >
The Clayton County Sheriff's Office say they're looking for whoever fired a shot at deputies standing outside their patrol vehicles.More >
The Clayton County Sheriff's Office say they're looking for whoever fired a shot at deputies standing outside their patrol vehicles.More >
A clinical psychologist testified Wednesday that 20-year-old Jeffrey Hazelwood is competent to stand trial if he remains on medication for mental illness.More >
A clinical psychologist testified Wednesday that 20-year-old Jeffrey Hazelwood is competent to stand trial if he remains on medication for mental illness.More >
Police say they're looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman in Atlanta after pretending to be an Uber driver.More >
Police say they're looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman in Atlanta after pretending to be an Uber driver.More >
A troubling trend has prompted at least one area school to warn parents about an online predator possibly targeting students.More >
A troubling trend has prompted at least one area school to warn parents about an online predator possibly targeting students.More >
Roswell Road is closed at Northridge Parkway in Sandy Springs due to a water main break but crews have opened up a north and southbound lane on the median to help commuters through the area.More >
Roswell Road is closed at Northridge Parkway in Sandy Springs due to a water main break but crews have opened up a north and southbound lane on the median to help commuters through the area.More >
A man has been arrested after he allegedly opened fire at an East Point bar before crashing his vehicle while speeding off early Wednesday morning.More >
A man has been arrested after he allegedly opened fire at an East Point bar before crashing his vehicle while speeding off early Wednesday morning.More >
A clinical psychologist testified Wednesday that 20-year-old Jeffrey Hazelwood is competent to stand trial if he remains on medication for mental illness.More >
A clinical psychologist testified Wednesday that 20-year-old Jeffrey Hazelwood is competent to stand trial if he remains on medication for mental illness.More >
One man hopes people will stick to their alternative routes and options after the I-85 bridge is complete and opens back up.More >
One man hopes people will stick to their alternative routes and options after the I-85 bridge is complete and opens back up.More >