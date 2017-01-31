Ellen hints at giving away Super Bowl tickets at Georgia Tech - CBS46 News

Ellen hints at giving away Super Bowl tickets at Georgia Tech

Posted: Updated:
By Jonathan Andrews, Sr. Digital Content Producer
By WGCL Digital Team
Ellen DeGeneres, winner of the awards for favorite animated movie voice, favorite daytime TV host, and favorite comedic collaboration, speaks on stage at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday.(Source: AP Photo) Ellen DeGeneres, winner of the awards for favorite animated movie voice, favorite daytime TV host, and favorite comedic collaboration, speaks on stage at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday.(Source: AP Photo)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Ellen DeGeneres is hinting at possibly giving away Super Bowl tickets at Georgia Tech.

In a mysterious tweet, she asks students at Georgia Tech to raise their hands if they want Super Bowl tickets, and invites you to follow her on Twitter.

DeGeneres sent a previous tweet the day before, simply asking people near Georgia Tech to "keep their Wednesday free."

The original tweet sparked conjecture and responses from students on campus, from the softball team, to sororities to, of course, students wondering whether they'd still have to attend class. 

It wasn't immediately clear what Ellen had planned for the campus, but with more than 6,000 people interacting with the tweet, it was clear she had piqued the attention of the public.

It especially grabbed the attention of the Georgia Tech softball team. Seriously, several members of the team posted responses asking the talk show host to stop by their practice.

It appears we'll have to wait and see what Ellen has in store. We'll be there and let you know what happens.

