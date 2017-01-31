Ellen hints at giving away Super Bowl tickets at Georgia Tech

Ellen DeGeneres, winner of the awards for favorite animated movie voice, favorite daytime TV host, and favorite comedic collaboration, speaks on stage at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday.(Source: AP Photo)

Ellen DeGeneres is hinting at possibly giving away Super Bowl tickets at Georgia Tech.

In a mysterious tweet, she asks students at Georgia Tech to raise their hands if they want Super Bowl tickets, and invites you to follow her on Twitter.

Hey, @GeorgiaTech! Raise your hand if you want #SuperBowl tickets. Now use that hand to follow my tweets. You’ll be glad you did, tomorrow. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 31, 2017

DeGeneres sent a previous tweet the day before, simply asking people near Georgia Tech to "keep their Wednesday free."

The original tweet sparked conjecture and responses from students on campus, from the softball team, to sororities to, of course, students wondering whether they'd still have to attend class.

@TheEllenShow @GeorgiaTech why!? I NEED TO KNOW IF I NEED TO SKIP CLASS BECAUSE I WILL — steph (@stephpb123) January 30, 2017

@TheEllenShow @GeorgiaTech When you chose the wrong time to study abroad, brb i'll buy a plane ticket back real quick, drops 900.00 — Sobia Bhatti (@Its_SobiaBhatti) January 30, 2017

@TheEllenShow @GeorgiaTech Ellen, we found someone we'd like you to meet! You should just keep swimming on over to the Aquarium to find out! pic.twitter.com/YWbNgND8D2 — Georgia Aquarium (@GeorgiaAquarium) January 31, 2017

It wasn't immediately clear what Ellen had planned for the campus, but with more than 6,000 people interacting with the tweet, it was clear she had piqued the attention of the public.

It especially grabbed the attention of the Georgia Tech softball team. Seriously, several members of the team posted responses asking the talk show host to stop by their practice.

@TheEllenShow @GeorgiaTech your biggest fans from @GaTechSoftball will be practicing from 3:30-6:30 and will have your jersey ready ???? — Jessie Kowalewicz (@Kowalewicz_13) January 30, 2017

@TheEllenShow @GeorgiaTech @GaTechSoftball loves you Ellen!!! Come swing by our practice Wednesday! 935 Fowler Street, Atlanta, GA 30313 ?????? — Draven Sonnon (@dravensonnon) January 30, 2017

It appears we'll have to wait and see what Ellen has in store. We'll be there and let you know what happens.

