Ga. State 83-80 wins on Hollowell's late 3 over S. Alabama

MOBILE, AL (AP) -

Jeremy Hollowell nailed a 3-point jumper with under a minute to play to give Georgia State the lead and the Panthers held off South Alabama 83-80 on Monday night for its sixth straight win.

The victory, coupled with Georgia Southern's loss to Troy on Saturday, moved the Panthers (14-7, 7-2) into a first-place tie in the Sun Belt Conference with Arkansas State and Georgia Southern.

Hollowell's trey with 45 seconds left gave Georgia State a 76-73 lead. Jeff Thomas, Isaiah Williams, Hollowell and Isaiah Dennis made seven free throws down the stretch to secure the win.

D'Marcus Simonds led the Panthers with 21 points, five assists, and three steals. Hollowell drilled 4 of 5 from beyond the arc to total 20 points while dishing out four assists.

Georgia State shot 59 percent from the floor, making 9 of 19 from distance.

Ken Williams led South Alabama (10-12, 3-6) with 21 points.

