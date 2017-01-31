WalMart continues trek toward online competitiveness with free 2-day shipping

WalMart, seeking to gain ground it had long ago ceded to online retailers like Amazon announced Tuesday they'd offer free 2-day shipping on millions of items without a membership fee.

That last part "without a membership fee" is particularly a shot at services like Amazon, which offers its Prime Service at about $100/year for that free two-day shipping.

“I couldn’t be more excited. We are moving at the speed of a start-up,” said Marc Lore, president and CEO of Walmart U.S. eCommerce. “In today's world of e-commerce, two-day free shipping is table stakes. It no longer makes sense to charge for it.

Lore said the move is just the first in a series planned for the retailer in the online and e-commerce space.

WalMart's two-day shipping will cover from household essentials, electronics and toys, the company said. Customers will have to purchase at least $35 to take advantage of the free shipping if they're getting it sent to their home. For orders shipped to stores, there is no minimum.

While WalMart's brick-and-mortar stores are faring well, the company has struggled in the online market in previous years. In encouraging news in 2016, however, the company was able to grow online shoppers as well as shoppers in physical stores, according to Fortune.

The company had seen a steep decline since 2013 in online sales, but saw its first growth in that segment in second-quarter 2016.

Amazon Prime, which also offers free 2-day shipping is in the cross hairs for WalMart, but the service is in a different category. It also offers access to online streaming services for music and movies, as well as same-day and 2-hour shipping on some items.

WalMart also acquired Jet.com, another online retailer in 2016 for about $3 billion cash and $300 million in shares in a move toward growing its online footprint.

