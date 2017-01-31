NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The WGCL-TV/WPCH TV THE BIG BANG THEORY Code Word Sweepstakes begins at 7:00 P.M. Eastern Time “E.T.” on Thursday, 02/02/17 and ends Wednesday, 03/01/17. (the “Sweepstakes Entry Period”). Daily entries must be received by 8:15 p.m. ET each weekday during the Sweepstakes Entry Period to be eligible. Entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be acknowledged or returned. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.

Sponsor: WGCL-TV/WPCH TV/Meredith Corporation, 425 14th Street NW Atlanta, GA.

ENTRY: Each weekday during the Sweepstakes Entry Period, watch The Big Bang Theory on WPCH TV from Thursday, 02/02/17 through Wednesday, 03/01/17 between 7:00 PM and 8:00 PM, E.T. A video and audio announcement will provide the daily code word. From the time of the announcement until 8:15 p.m. ET each weekday (the “Code Word Entry Period”), eligible people can visit www.peachtreetv.com, click on the VISA Gift Card Contest link, complete the registration and enter the correct code word for the relevant Code Word Entry Period, to enter and receive one (1) entry. Each day’s code word will no longer earn an eligible entry after 8:15 p.m. ET that day. There is no cost to register or enter.

BONUS ENTRY: After entering the sweepstakes, entrant will see a bonus entry screen with instructions for referring individuals (“Referred Individual.”) You may gain additional entries by referring individuals who enter using your uniquely provided entry URL. Each time a Referred Individual submits an entry into the sweepstakes, subject to restrictions and any limitations of total number of entries described hereunder, you will receive two Bonus Referred Entries into the sweepstakes. A Bonus Referred Entry represents an additional entry into the sweepstakes (although additional entries other than a Bonus Referred Entry are not permitted other than as stated herein). All Referred Individuals who complete and submit an entry will be entered into the sweepstakes and treated as a regular entrant. Referred Individuals must abide by the Official Rules herein, including, but not limited to, eligibility restrictions. REFERRAL OF INDIVIDUALS IS NOT A REQUIREMENT OR CONSIDERATION TO ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES. There is no limit to the number of Referred Entries you may receive.

LIMIT: One (1) entry per person with a valid email address per code word per day through the contest period. There is no limit to the number of Referred Entries you may receive.

No group entries. Non-winning daily/weekly entries will not be carried forward to subsequent drawings.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Georgia in the WGCL-TV/WPCH TV viewing area, in the following counties: BANKS BARROW, BARTOW, BUTTS, CARROLL, CHATTOOGA, CHEROKEE, CLARKE, CLAYTON, COBB, COWETA, DAWSON, DEKALB, DOUGLAS, FANNIN, FAYETTE, FLOYD, FORSYTH, FULTON, GILMER, GORDON, GREENE, GWINNETT, HABERSHAM, HALL, HARALSON, HEARD, HENRY, JACKSON, JASPER, LAMAR, LUMPKIN, MADISON, MERIWETHER, MORGAN, NEWTON, OCONEE, OGLETHORPE, PAULDING, PICKENS, PIKE, POLK, PUTNAM, RABUN, ROCKDALE, SPALDING, TOWNS, TROUP, UNION, UPSON, WALTON, WHITE , who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from WGCL-TV/WPCH TV within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: Each weekday during the Sweepstakes Entry Period at approximately 8:20 p.m. E.T., WGCL-TV/WPCH TV will conduct a random drawing from among all eligible entries received that day containing a correct code word. One (1) winner (20 total winners) each weekday will each receive one (1) $500 Visa Gift Card. Approximate Retail Value of each Prize: $500.00. Gift card subject to issuer restrictions.

One (1) prize per household.

Monday through Thursday winner(s) will be notified by e-mail and/or phone at approximately 3:00 p.m. E.T., the day after drawing during the sweepstakes period 02/02/17 - 03/01/17. Friday’s winner(s) will be notified the following Monday at approximately 3:00 p.m. E.T. during the sweepstakes period 02/02/17 - 03/01/17. Winner is responsible for picking up prize at WGCL-TV/WPCH TV’s address within ten (10) business days of notification.

Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing from entries containing a correct code word. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.

OTHER: Sponsor assumes no responsibility for entries it is unable to process due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize(s) to an eligible, non-suspect, entry received containing a correct code word prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding on-line entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.

ODDS of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received containing a correct code word.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within ten business (10) days of notification. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, is unable to travel on dates of prize or attend event on prize date or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, another winner will be selected from among the eligible entries containing a correct daily code word by random drawing. By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, Georgia state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. For the winner’s list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after 03/31/17 to Winner’s List WPCH The Big Bang Theory Code Word Sweepstakes at the Sponsor’s address above.

WGCL-TV/WPCH-TV Terms of Service applies to all entries .

This promotion is powered by Aptivada, a Facebook vendor. Aptivada does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to Aptivada Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy before entering or participating in this promotion.