OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The Smart From The Start Sweepstakes begins at 12:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) “E.T.” on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 and ends Friday, February 17, 2017. Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. E.T., on Friday, February 17, 2017, to be eligible. Entries become the property of Sponsor.

Sponsor(s): WGCL-TV/Meredith Corporation, 425 14TH Street NW, Atlanta, Georgia.

Honeywell International Inc. 115 Tabor Rd. Morris Plains, NJ 07950.

ENTRY: To enter, go to www.cbs46.com, click on the Smart From The Start banner, and complete the entry form, including submitting a picture of your baby (two (2) years old or younger) to receive one (1) entry.

LIMIT: One (1) entry per person with a valid email address. No group entries. Any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations, logins, or any other methods may result in disqualification by Sponsor, in its sole discretion.

BONUS ENTRY: After entering the sweepstakes, entrant will see a bonus entry screen with instructions for referring individuals (“Referred Individual.”) You may gain additional entries by referring individuals who enter using your uniquely provided entry URL. Each time a Referred Individual submits an entry into the sweepstakes, subject to restrictions and any limitations of total number of entries described hereunder, you will receive one (1) Bonus Referred Entry into the sweepstakes. A Bonus Referred Entry represents an additional entry into the sweepstakes (although additional entries other than a Bonus Referred Entry are not permitted other than as stated herein). All Referred Individuals who complete and submit an entry will be entered into the sweepstakes and treated as a regular entrant. Referred Individuals must abide by the Official Rules herein, including, but not limited to, eligibility restrictions. REFERRAL OF INDIVIDUALS IS NOT A REQUIREMENT OR CONSIDERATION TO ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES. There is no limit to the number of Referred Entries you may receive.

Entries and referred entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or practices or by means which subvert the entry process will be void.

ELIGIBILITY: Open to legal residents of Georgia in the WGCL-TV viewing area in the following counties: Clay, Fannin, Towns, Rabun, Union, Gilmer, Habersham, Lumpkin, White, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Clarke, Oglethorpe, Oconee, Morgan, Greene, Putnam, Upson, Troupe, Chattooga, Gordon, Floyd, Polk, Cleburne, Randolph, Pickens, Dawson, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Paulding, Cobb, Fulton, De Kalb, Gwinnett, Barrow, Walton, Haralson, Douglas, Carroll, Clayton, Rockdale, Meriwether, Pike, Lamar, who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry. Employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members are not eligible to enter or win. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from Sponsor within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: On or about Monday, February 20th, 2017 at approximately 12:30 p.m. E.T., Sponsor will conduct a random drawing from among all eligible entries received. One (1) winner will receive:

One (1) Lyric Round Smart Thermostat with installation by either Estes, Service Masters, Service Experts or Hartec Systems (approximate retail value $300.00)

One (1) Lyric Water Leak and Freeze Detector (approximate retail value $79.00)

One (1) Honeywell Series 9 Doorbell (approximate retail value $49.00)

Honeywell Security Equipment and installation, including: One (1) Lyric Motion Kit consisting of one (1) Honeywell Lyric Control Panel, three (3) Honeywell Lyric Wireless Door/Window Contacts, and one (1) Honeywell Lyric Wireless Motion Detector (approximate retail value $499.00) Seven (7) Honeywell Lyric Wireless Door/Window Contacts (approximate retail value $490.00) One (1) Honeywell Lyric Wireless Motion Detector (approximate retail value $180.00) One (1) Honeywell Lyric Wireless Siren (approximate retail value $140.00) One (1) Honeywell Lyric Wireless Smoke Detector (approximate retail value $160.00) One (1) Lyric 3G Radio (approximate retail value $179.00) Two (2) Total Connect Outside IP WIFI Cameras (approximate retail value $590.00) One (1) Total Connect Video access to client (approximate retail value $96.00) One (1) Yale Bronze Z-wave Touchscreen Keyless Deadbolt (approximate retail value $450.00) Twelve (12) months of security monitoring provided by Ackerman (approximate retail value $420.00). Prize is subject to purchase agreement with Ackerman.



Total approximate retail value of prize is $3,632.00.

Requirements for security equipment installation: Installers will need access to home WIFI connection and a minimum internet speed of 1 Mbps. To view home requirements for thermostat installation, see http://yourhome.honeywell.com/en/faqs/thermostat/wi-fi/lyric-thermostat/compatibility/hvac-systems.

One (1) prize per household. Winner will be notified by e-mail and/or phone on or about Monday, February 20, 2017 at approximately 12:35 p.m. E.T. Winner is responsible for picking up a voucher for the Honeywell products and installation at Sponsor’s address within ten (10) business days of notification. Services must be redeemed within thirty (30) days of claiming the prize. If the winner fails to redeem voucher by deadline, the voucher is considered expired and the prize is forfeited. Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing per the process below. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.

OTHER: Sponsor assumes no responsibility for entries it is unable to process due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize(s) to an eligible, non-suspect, entry received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding on-line entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.

ODDS of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from WGCL-TV and/or their affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, WGCL-TV reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsor believes may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how Sponsors use the information you provide, see their privacy policies at http://www.cbs46.com/story/18990/this-web-sites-privacy-policy and https://www.honeywell.com/privacy-statement. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use winner’s and child’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner(s) may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within ten (10) business days of notification. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, another winner will be randomly selected from among the remaining eligible entries. By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, Georgia state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. Winner will receive an IRS 1099-MISC tax form in the amount of the prize retail value as stated herein. For the winner’s list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after April 10, 2017 to Winner’s List/ Smart From The Start at the Sponsor’s address above.

The Sponsor’s website Terms of Service applies to all entries .

You may submit any text, images, data, or other materials (“Content”) to the Web site. In so doing, you acknowledge and agree that you grant to Sponsor a royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, non-exclusive, worldwide right and license to:

Link to, use, reproduce, transmit, modify, adapt, publish, display, perform, distribute, and translate such Content without notice, attribution or payment to you. Sublicense such Content (in whole or in part) and/or to incorporate it in other works in any form, media or technology now known or hereafter developed for the full term of any copyright that may exist in such material without notice, attribution or payment to you. Further, by submitting Content to the Web site, you acknowledge that you have the authority to grant such rights to Sponsor and use of the Content by the Sponsor will not violate the rights of any third party. You further acknowledge that the burden of determining whether any Content posted or transmitted to the Web site by you is protected by copyright or will otherwise violate the rights of any third party rests solely with you. Sponsor and its subsidiaries, licensees and third party content providers and licensors have the right to assert and enforce these provisions relating to the submission of Content directly or on its own behalf.

This promotion is powered by Aptivada, a Facebook vendor. Aptivada does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to the Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy of Aptivada before entering or participating in this promotion.