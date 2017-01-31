Vote to name Zoo Atlanta's baby gorilla

Zoo Atlanta is giving you the opportunity to name its newest member, a female infant gorilla. The infant was born September 18, 2016 to western lowland gorilla Kudzoo.

Beginning Tuesday, January 31, friends and fans are invited to choose one of four names for $1 per vote. Funds will benefit the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International, the Zoo’s partner in gorilla conservation.

“This effort is about more than just choosing a name for a special youngster. We have an important opportunity to highlight the direct connection between this baby and her family and the wild gorillas Zoo Atlanta helps protect,” said Raymond B. King, President and CEO. “To give a baby a name is to suggest hope for her future, and with this naming, we want to create that same hope for the wild, where our help is needed the most.”

Selected by members of the Zoo’s primate care team, the four names are as follows: Adia (“valuable gift” in Swahili); Fahari (“proud” in Swahili); Mijadala (“Mija” for short – “vocal” in Swahili); and Tisa (“nine” in Swahili – the infant is the ninth offspring of silverback Taz).

Voting runs through 11 p.m. on Monday, February 6 at zooatlanta.org/gorillanaming. There is no limit to the number of times fans may vote. The winning name will be announced on Tuesday, February 7.

Learn more about conservation efforts at Zoo Atlanta at zooatlanta.org.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.