Vote to name Zoo Atlanta's baby gorilla - CBS46 News

Vote to name Zoo Atlanta's baby gorilla

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: Zoo Atlanta Source: Zoo Atlanta
Source: Zoo Atlanta Source: Zoo Atlanta
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Zoo Atlanta is giving you the opportunity to name its newest member, a female infant gorilla. The infant was born September 18, 2016 to western lowland gorilla Kudzoo.  

Beginning Tuesday, January 31, friends and fans are invited to choose one of four names for $1 per vote. Funds will benefit the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International, the Zoo’s partner in gorilla conservation. 

“This effort is about more than just choosing a name for a special youngster. We have an important opportunity to highlight the direct connection between this baby and her family and the wild gorillas Zoo Atlanta helps protect,” said Raymond B. King, President and CEO. “To give a baby a name is to suggest hope for her future, and with this naming, we want to create that same hope for the wild, where our help is needed the most.” 

Selected by members of the Zoo’s primate care team, the four names are as follows: Adia (“valuable gift” in Swahili); Fahari (“proud” in Swahili); Mijadala (“Mija” for short – “vocal” in Swahili); and Tisa (“nine” in Swahili – the infant is the ninth offspring of silverback Taz). 

Voting runs through 11 p.m. on Monday, February 6 at zooatlanta.org/gorillanaming. There is no limit to the number of times fans may vote. The winning name will be announced on Tuesday, February 7. 

Learn more about conservation efforts at Zoo Atlanta at zooatlanta.org

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fight breaks out between employees at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport

    Fight breaks out between employees at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 11:48 AM EDT2017-05-03 15:48:03 GMT
    File photo of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Source: WGCL)File photo of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Source: WGCL)

    An investigation is underway after a fight broke out between two employees at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Wednesday morning.

    More >

    An investigation is underway after a fight broke out between two employees at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Wednesday morning.

    More >

  • 2017 hardest colleges to get into in Georgia

    2017 hardest colleges to get into in Georgia

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-05-03 21:37:16 GMT
    Source: Wikimedia CommonsSource: Wikimedia Commons

    The rankings are based their rankings on acceptance rates and SAT/ACT test scores from U.S. Department of Education data.

    More >

    The rankings are based their rankings on acceptance rates and SAT/ACT test scores from U.S. Department of Education data.

    More >

  • Naked woman walks through Hartsfield-Jackson Airport

    Naked woman walks through Hartsfield-Jackson Airport

    Saturday, April 29 2017 7:21 AM EDT2017-04-29 11:21:13 GMT
    Source: TwitterSource: Twitter

    Passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport got a little more than they bargained for after a naked woman was caught on camera walking through a terminal at the facility.

    More >

    Passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport got a little more than they bargained for after a naked woman was caught on camera walking through a terminal at the facility.

    More >
    •   