Police arrest suspect wanted in shooting death of woman found in Underground Atlanta

Atlanta Police have arrested a man wanted in connection to the murder of a woman found in Underground Atlanta.

According to police, Felix Jermaine Shirley fatally shot Misha Moore January 10. Moore, 26, was discovered by a security guard at about 8 p.m. Tuesday at the bottom of a stairwell at the once popular mall.

Police discovered surveillance footage from a store in Atlanta's Five Points area that shows an unidentified man who was last seen with Moore a couple of hours before the murder.

Shirley is scheduled to have a first appearance at 11 a.m. Tuesday. His charges include murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

