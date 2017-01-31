Oprah added to "60 Minutes" as special contributor

Well-renowned former talk show host, Oprah Winfrey, has a new title to add to her resume. She will now be a special contributor to "60 Minutes."

Winfrey will make her first appearance on CBS News' Sunday night broadcast this fall.

“I’ve been a big admirer of 60 MINUTES since my days as a young reporter,” said Winfrey. “I’m so excited and proud to join forces with this historic news program, which for me represents the bastion of journalistic storytelling. At a time when people are so divided, my intention is to bring relevant insight and perspective, to look at what separates us, and help facilitate real conversations between people from different backgrounds.”

Winfrey founded O, The Oprah Magazine, which FORTUNE magazine declared the most successful start-up in that industry’s history and recently debuted her first cookbook memoir, Food, Health and Happiness, which reached #1 on the New York Times Bestsellers List. She joined the Weight Watchers board of directors in 2015.

In 2013, Winfrey was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Copyright 2017 Meredith Corp. (WGCL-TV) All rights reserved.