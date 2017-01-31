Kyle Shanahan misplaces Falcons' Super Bowl game plan

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan walks on the turf before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

A harrowing few minutes in Houston for Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

Shanahan was surely sweating bullets during the Opening Night at Minute Maid event Monday evening after he misplaced a backpack which had the team's offensive game plan on a tablet inside.

CBS Sports reports that Shanahan left his backpack with a pile of reporters' backpacks while doing interviews. After he finished up and prepared to leave, the backpack was gone.

Media reports indicate he and a security guard for the team spent about 15 minutes trying to find it before a columnist discovered he had the entire offensive playbook of the Falcons instead of his own laptop.

No, the columnist didn't work for the Patriots. He was reportedly a columnist for the San Francisco Examiner. That didn't stop the conjecture.

#Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan lost his bag with #SB51 gameplan in it. Later found a reporter mistakenly took it. No #Patriots conspiracies :) — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) January 31, 2017

