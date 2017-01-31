Salon offers free hair care services for females with good grades

Are you a female between the age of 13 and 17, and make good grades in school? A salon in metro Atlanta is offering free hair care services to female students the first Monday of every month.

5 Star Barber And Salon 612 in Hapeville says the client must currently be enrolled in school, show your most recent report card, as well as tell them a few sentences about who or what inspires you.

"Many stylist do it for the money however for me it's about giving back and making people feel better about themselves. What better way to give back than to offer a free service to a teenage girl who is well deserving of it," said salon owner Nicole Coxson.

Coxson, says parents and children can apply through her Facebook page through the message inbox . Appointments will be held Monday evenings after school.

"Many young ladies here in Atlanta come from families who can not afford to pay for hair services although they would like to. This is my chance to offer a young lady the full salon experience," said Coxson.

The salon is located at 612 South Central Ave Hapeville Ga. 30354.

