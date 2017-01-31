Lawrenceville police investigate double homicide

Police in Lawrenceville are seeking information in a double homicide.

Police said they're hoping the public can help them identify the person or people responsible for shooting and killing Timothy Rogers and Ricky Johnson.

Police said they found the two men shot to death on W. Pike Street in Lawrenceville on Saturday, January 28, around 2 a.m. They were at the Crossland Economy Suites there.

Information leading to an arrest or conviction can lead to a reward of up to $2,000.

Any information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

