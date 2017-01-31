IHOP extends "All You can Eat Pancakes" until February 12

Pancake lovers can rejoice. IHOP has extended its "All You Can Eat Pancakes" until February 12.

"Almost six decades after serving our first stack of delicious, made-to-order Original Buttermilk Pancakes, IHOP continues to bring people together,” said Kirk Thompson, senior vice president, Marketing, IHOP. “Every year our guests look forward to IHOP’s ‘All You Can Eat Pancakes’ offer, asking for the return of a great value on our signature pancakes, to be enjoyed any time of day, every day, for the entire month.”

After enjoying a full stack of five Buttermilk pancakes – or a short stack of two pancakes with a combo plate of eggs, golden hash browns and choice of sausage, ham or hickory-smoked bacon – guests can request additional short stacks of two Buttermilk pancakes until they’ve fulfilled their craving. ‘All You Can Eat Pancakes’ is available all day, every day for the month of January at participating IHOP restaurants nationwide.

This offer is valid for dine in customers only.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.