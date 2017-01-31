AARP Georgia launches campaign to protect Medicare

AARP has launched a comprehensive campaign to protect Medicare in the face of proposals by some in Congress that would hurt hardworking Georgians who have paid into the program their entire working lives.

Over the next few weeks, AARP staff and volunteers will meet with members of Congress to underscore the proposal to change Medicare into a voucher system. This proposal would put 1,421,852 seniors’ benefits at risk and threaten the guarantee of benefits for 1,915,793 workers, ages 50-64, who are currently paying into the system.

“Older Georgians depend on Medicare as an affordable means of healthcare,” said AARP Georgia State Director, Debra Tyler-Horton. “A voucher system would result in increased costs to seniors and future retirees and could jeopardize the benefits and services they have come to rely upon.”

AARP’s Public Policy Institute also has put out new, detailed analyses about Medicare, including state fact sheets, and Premium Support and the Impact on Medicare Beneficiaries. The report notes that “premium support could force people with fewer financial resources to leave traditional Medicare and enroll in less-expensive plans, with more limited benefits and restrictive provider networks.”

