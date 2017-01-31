Georgian lawmakers, companies respond to presidents travel restrictions

A demonstrator holds a sign at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport during a demonstration to denounce President Donald Trump's executive order that bars citizens of seven predominantly Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S., Sunday, Jan. 29

The Georgia delegation in Washington is split, mainly on party lines, on President Donald Trump's executive order to suspend admission of refugees to the United States.

The ban, which temporarily suspends the U.S. refugee program and bars all immigration for citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries for 90 days.

Defiant in the face of an international backlash, President Donald Trump pressed into his second week in office defending his sweeping immigration ban - and then fired a Cabinet head who refused to enforce it.

Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, an Atlanta native, earlier Monday ordered Justice Department lawyers to stop defending the executive order, and was out by that same night.

Senator David Perdue (R-GA)

“We are at war with ISIS and our previous president refused to put a plan in place to deal with this threat. We know terrorist groups have identified our country’s refugee system as a weakness and have purposed to exploit this program to their advantage. The first responsibility of any American President is to protect American citizens. This temporary pause will allow DHS to ensure the vetting process is improved. America will always be a compassionate country, and President Trump is taking action to protect all of our citizens.”

Senator Johnny Isakson, R-Ga.

“President Trump and his administration have been taking steps to fulfill his campaign promises, and he’s right that we need to strengthen our national security and improve the vetting process for people coming into our country. Unfortunately, some important aspects of the process to ensure that this temporary travel ban could be implemented smoothly were overlooked. I hope that President Trump will consult with the national security team he has assembled with the advice and consent of the Senate, so that security measures are properly implemented and do not infringe on the constitutional rights of law-abiding Americans. I also believe that America should continue to be welcoming to refugees who are fleeing war and persecution and who share America’s ideals and values.”

Atlanta-based Coca-cola, also issued a statement in response to the ban joining a chorus of companies to respond to the executive order, since it was instituted on Friday.

“The Coca-Cola Company is resolute in its commitment to diversity, fairness and inclusion, and we do not support this travel ban or any policy that is contrary to our core values and beliefs. As a U.S. company that has operations in more than 200 countries and territories, we respect people from all backgrounds and greatly value the diversity of our global system’s more than 700,000 associates. We are continuing to assess any potential impact to our employees, and will provide them with appropriate support as needed.”

