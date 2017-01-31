Police: Kidnapping mother had help

The lead investigator of a case that sparked an Amber Alert last week testified Tuesday that the biological mother who took her daughter without permission had an accomplice.

Gladis Lemus and Jose Gonzalez-Lopez appeared at a probable cause hearing Tuesday in a magistrate courtroom inside the Gwinnett County Jail. Each defendant was charged with kidnapping, third-degree child cruelty and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Investigator Adrian McKinnon of the Norcross Police Department testified that his detectives learned a live-in babysitter was holding 4-year-old Mireida Espinoza Lemus outside the home of the girl's father on January 24. The sitter told police they were waiting for the school bus when a Ford Flex pulled up, and Lemus exited the passenger side.

“She tried to take the four year old from the custody of the sitter," said McKinnon. "The sitter of course held onto the child, and they struggled over the child.”

The sitter told police the driver, who was later identified as Gonzalez-Lopez, jumped into the car and forced the sitter and the child into the backseat.

"The driver made a comment that there’s 'hot meat in the back.' I guess in Spanish, it has something to do with death," said McKinnon. "He (the driver) went on to tell her, ‘You don’t know what we’re capable of.’”

The sitter managed to jump out of the moving vehicle, said McKinnon.

Eventually, police activated an Amber Alert. Hours later, police found the vehicle and the alleged kidnappers at an apartment in Peachtree Corners. The little girl was not hurt.

The judge ruled that there's enough evidence to move the case to Gwinnett County Superior Court on the kidnapping and child cruelty charges. The judge dismissed the conspiracy charge for each defendant, however.

