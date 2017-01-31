Wingstop opens its 1000th restaurant

Wingstop has a lot to celebrate in 2017, and it's only just the beginning of the year. The restaurant has opened its 1000th restaurant on Flat Shoals Road in Decatur.

Rapper Rick Ross is the owner of the newest Wingstop in metro Atlanta.

“Whether it’s our first store or our 1,000th, we remain focused on what we do best – providing our fans with fresh, cooked to order, hand-sauced and tossed wings, fries and sides," said Charlie Morrison, Chief Executive Office of Wingstop. "We’re the wing experts, and today is another important step forward in our mission to serve the world flavor.”

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) operates and franchises 1,000 restaurants across the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.