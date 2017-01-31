Wrong way driver arrested after fatal head on collision on I-85

A suspect is in custody following a collision that left one person dead in Gwinnett County, early Monday morning.

Police arrested 23-year-old Joshua Boone in connection to the death of Kipper Glover, 44.

According to police, the collision occurred just north of Jimmy Carter Boulevard. Glover died at the scene. The passenger inside Glover's car was transported to Gwinnett Medical Center with serious injuries.

Boone was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Following his medical treatment, Boone booked into the Gwinnett County Detention Center. He has since bonded out.

Boone's charges include homicide by vehicle, serious injury by motor vehicle, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, DUI, and reckless driving.

