President Trump's immigration ban leads to a press conference in Atlanta

On Wednesday February 1 The Georgia Legislative Black Caucus will hold a press conference regarding President Trump's immigration executive order.

Today, State Representative Erica Thomas released the following statement in response to what the newly elected president is doing.

“Darkness fell over this nation on January 28 as President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning millions of people from entering this country because of their Muslim faith. This Muslim ban shuts Iraqi translators out of a country they helped to protect, segregates us from some of America’s best citizens and legal residents and leaves many American families torn apart. Trump’s signing of this executive order is un-American and unconstitutional, as noted by U.S. Judge Ann M. Donnelly who blocked part of this immigration order within hours.

“Protests have sprung up around the country to show the Trump Administration that America won’t be silent as they attempt to slam the door in the faces of faultless immigrants and refugees when they need us most. We will not allow xenophobia, racism and bigotry to permeate our political processes, not now, not ever. The Georgia Legislative Black Caucus stands with every protester and every advocate for the swift reversal of Trump’s Muslim ban. We will be working tirelessly and using every tool available to us to ensure that no person is the subject of undue scrutiny based upon his or her race or religion.”

The press conference will begin at 9:30 am at the Coverdell Legislative Office Building in Atlanta.

