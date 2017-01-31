Deal announces judicial appointment

Gov. Nathan Deal announced the appointment of the Honorable Cynthia C. Adams as Superior Court Judge of the Douglas Judicial Circuit.

Adams will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of the Honorable Robert J. James. The appointment will take effect upon swearing in.

Adams is Judge Pro Tempore of the Douglas County Juvenile Court and a solo practitioner at the Law Office of Cynthia C. Adams. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Oakwood College and a law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law.

Adams and her husband have two children and reside in Douglasville.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.