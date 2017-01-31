Bill filed to prevent credit checks from potential hires in Georgia

MARTA rail service is delayed in downtown Atlanta due to what officials are calling an "emergency situation."More >
Gov. Nathan Deal has signed a campus carry bill, which permits weapons carry license holders to carry firearms in specific and limited areas on college campuses.
The Atlanta mother whose son was killed in Belize says the FBI is assisting in the investigation.
A Milton man was arrested on May 3 and charged with 12 counts of possession of child pornography.
A troubling trend has prompted at least one area school to warn parents about an online predator possibly targeting students.
An investigation is underway after a fight broke out between two employees at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Wednesday morning.
Passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport got a little more than they bargained for after a naked woman was caught on camera walking through a terminal at the facility.
A high school in Pittsburgh has gained national attention after surveillance footage showed a principal shouting expletives at a 14-year-old while school resource officers beat him--knocking out one of his teeth.
The rankings are based their rankings on acceptance rates and SAT/ACT test scores from U.S. Department of Education data.
Police say a man was shot and killed by an officer after he first opened fire on authorities.
Gov. Nathan Deal has signed a campus carry bill, which permits weapons carry license holders to carry firearms in specific and limited areas on college campuses.
A coalition of civil rights groups is challenging a Georgia law that doesn't allow new voters to register before a closely watched runoff election in the 6th Congressional District.
Relieved Republicans have pushed their prized health care bill through the House.
House Republicans will vote on a bill to repeal major portions of Democratic President Barack Obama's health care law.
Advance voting in the District 6 runoff between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel will start Tuesday, May 2.
As Governor Nathan Deal mulls whether he'll sign the Campus Carry Bill, allowing licensed gun owners to carry weapons on Georgia's College campuses, students who would be affected by it are of mixed opinions.
Georgia's governor has signed a bill to reconfigure and expand the state's judicial watchdog agency.
Gov. Nathan Deal, joined by key members of the Georgia General Assembly, signed ten education bills at the State Capitol on Thursday.
Republicans are zeroing in on congresswoman Nancy Pelosi as their preferred face of the Democratic Party.
Republican Casey Cagle is launching his campaign for governor with a pledge to add half a million jobs in four years.
Casey Cagle will launch his campaign for governor on Sunday with a pledge to add half a million new jobs in Georgia in four years if voters choose him to replace term-limited Gov. Nathan Deal.