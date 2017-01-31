Bill filed to prevent credit checks from potential hires in Georgia

A lawmaker has filed a bill that would prevent credit checks for some job candidates in Georgia.

CBS46 political reporter Giovanna Drpic confirmed that Rep. Winfred Dukes is sponsoring the bill, which was filed in the Georgia House on Tuesday.

The bill would prevent background checks by private and public companies in Georgia, with the exception of potential employees who would work at jobs that directly involve money, such as a loan officer.

According to Dukes, denying people who need the work the most is not right. He added that he didn't want credit checks to be a barrier to employment as they try to put residents in Georgia back to work.

The same bill, which is unchanged, was introduced last year.

