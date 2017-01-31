Super sized freight moving through Atlanta area

It will be an amazing sight when drivers see this coming down Interstate 20.

"I think it's an awesome system," driver Danny Grumbach said. "That's a pretty cool hunk of equipment they got moving there."

Even truck drivers are shocked to see the size of this piece of equipment being moved.

"I actually turned my head I was trying to be nosy a little bit to see what it was," truck driver Abdul Cure said.

As a truck driver he knows it's a little more than driving a regular truck like his.

"Usually it takes an escort you know a police escort, state patrol going down the highway," Cure said. "Something that large you probably have to drive at night."

The 261 foot long trailer is 19 feet wide. According to GDOT before a permit was issued to allow it, a routing analysis was done to make sure the truck could maneuver all turns involved and roads could support its weight. Also the shipment sits 14 feet high. So they had to make sure it could go under all bridges and powers lines.

"I'm sure they've got three, four sets of contingency plans for something like that for such a huge move like that," Grumbach said.

The truck and trailer has 134 wheels on it. It's carrying a machine press that weights 656,000 pounds or 328 tons. It's being transported to Alabama and will be used to make car parts.

