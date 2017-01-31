Lawmakers propose fee for parents caught smoking inside vehicle with kids

Parents say they have a right to smoke or not smoke in the car with their children but lawmakers are proposing a fee to parents who are caught doing it.

The smoking in cars bill was inspired by the friend of a lawmaker who taught kindergarten for 22 years. The teacher complained of kids coming to school reeking of smoke.

Sandra Scott, a member of the Georgia House of Representatives introduced the bill.

Georgia HB 18, which was introduced on December 9 of 2016 says, "Smoking shall be prohibited inside all motor vehicles, whether in motion or at rest, when a person who is under 18 years of age is present."

It is an act to amend Chapter 12A of Title 31 of the Code of Georgia Annotated.

