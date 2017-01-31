Woman accused of fraudulently claiming $20 million in tax refunds

A tax return preparer has been sentenced to 150 months in prison after being accused of fraudulently claiming more than $20 million in tax refunds, according to U.S. Attorney John Horn.

Officials say 29-year-old Cheryl Singleton used her Atlanta-based tax business to prepare fraudulent tax returns, allegedly encouraging her employees to manipulate numbers to maximize their customer's tax returns.

Singleton and her employees allegedly included fake dependents and fraudulent Schedule C businesses on their customer's tax returns to inflate their refunds, according to Horn.

Singleton and her employees are also accused of manipulating other people into providing their personal information, which allegedly led to fraudulent tax returns being filed in their names without their knowledge.

Officials say Singleton previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud in August 2016.

