$25K reward unclaimed for man who killed grandmother, children

A full year after Dorothy Wright and her grandchildren were killed by a man running from College Park Police, investigators have no leads.

"[The family] can't get the closure, knowing that the person who caused all of this hurt, devastation, and tragedy in my life, has yet to be apprehended by law enforcement," said attorney Chris Chestnut.

The Chestnut Law Firm represents the victims' family.

Last year, January 31st fell on a Sunday. Wright was on her way to church with her two grandchildren when her car was broadsided by a man who stole an SUV limousine from a hotel.

An artist's depiction is the only image anyone has of the man who killed that family, then disappeared on foot without a trace.

The victims' family tells CBS46 that College Park Police have not spoken with them one time since the crash.

"I'd like to know where they are in their investigation. If there even still is an investigation," said Floyd Costner.

Costner's son is one of the two children who were killed.

CBS46 tried to get the family's questions, and others, answered by police, Tuesday, but they refused to meet with us.

They've been silent on this subject since the very beginning, and part of that is because they're being actively sued by the victim's family.

Several months after the crash, the victim's family filed a civil claim against College Park Police, accusing them of failing follow their own protocol for when to engage in a pursuit through a neighborhood.

Chestnut confirmed Tuesday that College Park Police never issued a citation to the limousine driver for leaving her vehicle running.

It is illegal in Georgia to step away from a car that has keys in the ignition. People are sometimes ticketed for letting their cars warm up in their driveways, and yet, no citation was issued in connection with the first act that led to three people getting killed.

Meanwhile, the family is making a desperate plea to the public for information.

"Please come forward and let someone know, because we're all aching here and this has just been really hard on all of us," said Joi Partridge,"This has been my first year without any of them. Christmas and Thanksgiving were really tough."

Today, a $25,000 reward for information remains unclaimed.

