Man accused of fleeing scene after child was ejected in crash freed

A Milton man was arrested on May 3 and charged with 12 counts of possession of child pornography.More >
Three people were arrested after a heroin bust in Habersham County Tuesday.More >
A man has been arrested after he allegedly opened fire at an East Point bar before crashing his vehicle while speeding off early Wednesday morning.More >
Police say a man was shot and killed by an officer after he first opened fire on authorities.More >
The Clayton County Sheriff's Office say they're looking for whoever fired a shot at deputies standing outside their patrol vehicles.More >
Officials say a driver is in critical condition after a tree fell on a car he was driving in DeKalb County.More >
Some drivers are not getting the message and putting children in danger as they head home from school. Cameras are catching more people driving past stopped school buses in metro Atlanta.More >
Two men are in custody after a gun discharges during a police chase in DeKalb County early Thursday morning.More >
A DeKalb County man is charged with murder after police say he drowned his 10 year-old adopted son.More >
About 15,000 cars a day travel on Mt. Vernon Road in Dunwoody -- one of metro Atlanta’s busiest roadways -- and less than two years after re-paving the road, there are now problems.More >
Passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport got a little more than they bargained for after a naked woman was caught on camera walking through a terminal at the facility.More >
An investigation is underway after a fight broke out between two employees at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Wednesday morning.More >
Shane Ladner was found guilty of six out of seven counts including one count of lying and five counts of lying to the county tax commissioner.More >
A high school in Pittsburgh has gained national attention after surveillance footage showed a principal shouting expletives at a 14-year-old while school resource officers beat him--knocking out one of his teeth.More >
Gov. Nathan Deal has signed a campus carry bill, which permits weapons carry license holders to carry firearms in specific and limited areas on college campuses.More >
