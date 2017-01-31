Man accused of fleeing scene after child was ejected in crash freed

Jail records show a man accused of running from police with a child inside the vehicle, crashing that vehicle and ejecting the child before fleeing that accident scene has been released from jail.

Records show Fletcher was released Sunday night, February 5 on a $42,000 bond.

Last week, Kadeem Fletcher turned himself into authorities after police say he crashed a car while running from Georgia State Patrol, causing a child to be thrown from the vehicle.

His girlfriend's 7-year-old was thrown out of the backseat window as the car flipped through the air.

Somehow she survived, and despite suffering a lung injury, her grandmother tells CBS46 she is recovering in the hospital.

At a press conference police said that at first Fletcher's girlfriend was reluctant to cooperate, but once she saw how seriously her daughter was injured, things changed.

"Knowing that he abandoned that child there, and didn't show any care in the world for remaining there to help her, I think that brought her around to wanting to help law enforcement," said Sgt. James Buchanan.

Fletcher and his girlfriend share an apartment with a Decatur postal address, but when CBS46 stopped by Wednesday, people there said she was still at the hospital with her daughter.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the pursuit began Monday when a trooper tried to pull over Fletcher on I-20 eastbound near Moreland Avenue around 7:20 a.m.

Based on the timing, they presume Fletcher may have been taking the girl to school.

Fletcher was driving an Audi belonging to his girlfriend, and aside from not having a valid driver's license, police are not sure what prompted him to run from them.

Fletcher quickly changed lanes and made an exit from I-20 at Gresham Road. The trooper was not able to follow.

Immediately afterward, he crashed into a gas station.

In surveillance video, you can see Fletcher's car coming straight off the exit and into a Texaco sign.

Police said he ran away from the scene, leaving the injured child behind. Later, police checked surveillance video of nearby businesses and saw that he briefly hid inside another gas station on Gresham Road after the crash. He is seen on camera visibly bleeding as he goes to a restroom to clean up.

This isn't the first time Fletcher has been in trouble with the law. He has been arrested before on charges of financial transaction card theft, forgery and marijuana possession.

Georgia State Patrol took out new warrants for his arrest on several charges, including speeding, reckless driving, fleeing and eluding an officer, hit-and-run, driving unlicensed and causing serious injury by vehicle.

His bond was set at $42,500. He can leave jail if he posts $7,000.

His attorney waived a preliminary hearing.

