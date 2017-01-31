Police: 1 dead following dispute in Troup County

Police say a man is dead following a dispute in Troup County.

According to a spokesperson with the Troup County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home in the 700 block of Hines Road around 4:30 p.m. and were told a knife was involved in the dispute.

As deputies got closer to the scene, they say they were told a gun was also involved.

Police say when they arrived, family members came out of the home, but told deputies a man and woman were still inside the home.

Police say they then heard shots, followed by the man and woman coming out of the home.

The man then collapsed and died, according to authorities, although they didn't specify how he died.

The woman had a gunshot wound to her left chest area, according to authorities. She was taken to the hospital where she was last listed in stable condition.

CBS46 checked with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation who confirmed that they were asked to conduct a use of force investigation. According to the GBI spokesperson, such an investigation is "when a law enforcement officer uses force and a person dies or is seriously injured."

Neither the GBI or Troup County specified to CBS46 what kind of force was used by police, or why.

