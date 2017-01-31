Lawmakers introduce bill to regulate crime scene clean-up companies

Georgia leaders identified an industry in need of regulation after a CBS46 investigation uncovered a crime scene clean-up company last year taking light hearted photographs on the job with people’s personal belongings.

Gordy Powell runs a bio clean-up company called Georgia Clean and said House Bill 149 is long overdue.

“It’s the cost of doing business if you want to do it the right way,” Powell said. “There are companies like ours that should not be in business that take advantage of the victims and are actually re-victimizing families.”

If the bill becomes law, it would mandate that all employees in the industry pass a criminal background check, require that companies obtain a $100,000 surety bond and $1 million in liability insurance.

“This would actually protect the families because you don’t know who’s going inside your home,” Powell said.

Terance Scott owns Atlanta Trauma Services and said House Bill 149 provides too much government regulation.

“I’m not the only one that opposes this,” Scott said. “A $100,000 bond for our employees is unrealistic, it’s ridiculous.”

Scott also said the cost associated with government regulation could put small companies out of business.

“I want to keep it where we have company owners responsible for making these decisions versus having it mandated by the government,” Scott said. “In my reading of the bill there’s no time limit as to when someone who has been convicted of a felony previously can work in this industry.”

One thing both companies can agree upon is that there needs to be oversight when it comes to the disposal of bio-hazardous waste.

“There is no care and concern to the remains of family members after a traumatic event to where companies are going inside and collecting the remains, putting it inside a black garbage bag and taking it to the local landfill,” Powell said.

House Bill 149 was introduced during this year’s legislative session and is currently in committee. If approved, the industry would be regulated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.