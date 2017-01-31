Police identify mother choked to death by son

Police say a 15-year-old teen choked his mother to death after a domestic dispute in Gwinnett County.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. at the Oakwood Vista Apartments in the 1300 block of Ardsley Place in Norcross.

Patrick Gibson choked his mother, identified as 47 year-old Faith Haynes, over a dispute surrounding him taking his medication, according to authorities.

Police say they're trying to determine whether or not mental illness may have played a role in the incident.

Haynes' nephew called police after finding her body in the apartment, according to authorities.

Police say after they were called, Gibson fled but was later found in the apartment complex. He has been charged as an adult with felony murder and aggravated assault.

He is currently lodged at a detention center in Rockdale.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.