Citizens’ advisory board gets first look at Suntrust Park

A group of Cobb County citizens tasked with watching over the Braves’ move into Suntrust Park got its first look inside the new stadium Tuesday, 58 days before the team hosts its first exhibition game against the New York Yankees.

The citizens’ group, formed under the direction of new Cobb County Chairman Mike Boyce, is made up of community and business leaders. They have the power to observe the progress around the new stadium and make suggestions as to what can be improved upon.

“There’s a big group that’s very favorable toward the Braves, another group that’s not as enthusiastic,” said Nancy Geisler of the Vinings Village Home Owners Association. “The citizens’ task force advisory group for the Braves has been perfect for this.”

She and others donned hard hats and protective eyewear as they went into the stadium Tuesday, still very much an active construction zone, though most of the heavy work is complete.

“I share everyone’s concern that there’s going to be a lot of traffic coming and going, and people coming and going with that traffic,” said Geisler. “Everyone wants to pull together to make it the best possible project.”

