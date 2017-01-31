Citizens’ advisory board gets first look at Suntrust Park

Hundreds of parents at the International Academy of Smyrna have signed a petition, appealing to the State Department of Education to step in and renew their charter.More >
Some drivers are not getting the message and putting children in danger as they head home from school. Cameras are catching more people driving past stopped school buses in metro Atlanta.More >
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has filed charges against a man responsible for a crash that killed a Marietta firefighter in California.More >
Police said they are expecting to press charges after a driver slammed their vehicle into a disabled car that two men were trying to push out of the northbound lanes of Johnson Ferry Rd. near Hampton Farms Drive.More >
Dozens of Kennesaw State University students are upset, demanding that school administration officials keep its African American studies program.More >
Passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport got a little more than they bargained for after a naked woman was caught on camera walking through a terminal at the facility.More >
An investigation is underway after a fight broke out between two employees at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Wednesday morning.More >
Shane Ladner was found guilty of six out of seven counts including one count of lying and five counts of lying to the county tax commissioner.More >
A high school in Pittsburgh has gained national attention after surveillance footage showed a principal shouting expletives at a 14-year-old while school resource officers beat him--knocking out one of his teeth.More >
Gov. Nathan Deal has signed a campus carry bill, which permits weapons carry license holders to carry firearms in specific and limited areas on college campuses.More >
