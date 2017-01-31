Vic Beasley wins Super Bowl LI for Falcons...in Madden

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley got his first shot at New England on Tuesday night in the form of Madden NFL.

Beasley played the popular game against Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett, beating the tight end 41-11.

The game was part of many festivities taking place this week in Houston ahead of the actual game on Sunday.

CBS46 sports producer Nick Morgan was at the event and provided a Facebook Live, which you can click here to watch.

After the game, Beasley talked with CBS46, which you can click here to watch.

The Falcons arrived in Houston on Sunday for the festivities and preparation. The CBS46 Sports Team, including Morgan and sports director Fred Kalil, will provide complete coverage of the Falcons on CBS46 News and here at CBS46.com.

(MORE: Complete Atlanta Falcons Coverage)

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.